Russian political elites revel in Trump's inauguration
There are 6 comments on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 14 hrs ago, titled Russian political elites revel in Trump's inauguration. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the plane that crashed into Lake Erie last month, killing all six people on board The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the plane that crashed into Lake Erie last month, killing all six people on board Protesters and supporters of President-elect Donald Trump clashed outside a pro-Trump event in Washington the night before his inauguration Protesters and supporters of President-elect Donald Trump clashed outside a pro-Trump event in Washington the night before his inauguration Notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman will stand in a U.S. courtroom, two decades after he was first sought by federal authorities Notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman will stand in a U.S. courtroom, two decades after he was first sought by federal ... (more)
Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Party time for the Russian Nazis in Moscow!
Laughing, dancing, and waving about DVD copies of Donald Trump being urinated on by underage Russian prostitutes, the revelry went on long into the night at the Kremlin........
|
#2 4 hrs ago
TRUMP a PUPPET.
Yes. You are right. Although the nation's highest political court has decreed the US to be a godless secularist nation, democratically elected president Vladimir Putin *(the White Christian guy)* has restored the Russian federation to her rightful place as the world's foremost Christian nation. Our Russian cousins are a God fearing White people. They are relieved that the McCaniac *(the media invented "hero")* will no longer have Clinton's elderly "bobble headed" wife to help him start WW 3.
Ronald
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#3 2 hrs ago
It's a pity Putins puppet the frail feeble elderly unstable careless reckless drunken Hillary lost, Obama, Hillary and the democrats did everything they could for Putin, the free ride is over.
The Obama mistake is over.
|
#4 1 hr ago
You have got to admit it was a brilliant plan. By putting confidential information on a server that could be easily hacked without leaving a trail, then bit bleaching the hard drive to make it difficult or impossible to ever know the content of all of the emails exposed, Hillary was able to pass confidential information to anyone, be it friend, business associate, terrorist or foreign government and maintain plausible deniability. As Comey said when he recommended not prosecuting Hillary. The FBI there was not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she allowed security to be breached for nefarious reasons and the FBI could not determine the extent of the security breach.
We do know that Shahram Amiri and his help to the U.S. in spying on the Iran nuclear program was discussed in one of the confidential emails found on her server prior to him being arrested, convicted and executed for spying by the Iranian government.
|
#5 1 hr ago
The Obama administration and Hillary Clinton pushed an agenda of hostile confrontation and non stop negative propaganda towards the Russians. From the Russian perspective, it would be easy to understand how they would be happy to see someone who does not have hostile confrontation with Russia high on the agenda of U.S. Politics being elected as President of the United States.
It's interesting that for decades, people have been suggesting that we need a business man as President. Many people have been expressing the desire to remove or vote out all of the establishment politicians.
Now we have as president a business man who has defeated all of the establishment politicians, who is not guided and controlled by the new world order and oxymoronic political correctness ideology. He stands up against the false propaganda of the main stream media. For all all of his success, the establishment politicians, the main stream media and radicals in the street hate him and have made alliances against him.
Think about it. While the establishment politicians reluctantly attend Donald Trump's inauguration with expressions of contempt on their faces, their radical allies are running around in the streets carrying black anarchist flags and red communist flags. One of the black flags said, "No borders - No nations" which sounds very much like the objective of George Soros, the Clintons and the Obamas.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#6 1 hr ago
It was all part of the plan, why did the Clinton's pocket so much cash, they were bought and paid for.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US
|13 min
|Fascist Nazi Ukraine
|6
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|35 min
|Back in the USSR
|400
|Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World...
|1 hr
|Mikey
|12
|In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra...
|2 hr
|Mikey
|11
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 hr
|CCCC
|1,264
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|4 hr
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|5
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,280
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC