Russian police kills 2 suspected militants in North Caucasus

" Security forces in a volatile province in Russia's North Caucasus have tracked down and killed two suspected militants. Fatina Ubaidatova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Interior Ministry branch in the province of Dagestan, said that its forces surrounded a house in the village of Vperyod in the Kizlyar region where the suspects were hiding.

