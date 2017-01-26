Russian police kill 3 suspected militants in North Caucasus
" Russian security forces have killed three suspected militants during a firefight in a volatile province of Russia's North Caucasus. A spokesman for the Russian Interior Ministry's branch in the province of Dagestan says that its forces surrounded a house in the town of Khasavyurt where the suspects were hiding on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RUSSlAN FKN COMMIES==>>COLLABORATE WITH TURKOMO...
|2 hr
|RUSSIAN TRAITORS
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|6 hr
|Teddy
|1,480
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|Reply
|5,370
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|10 hr
|Chissinbop
|468
|November 7, 2016
|14 hr
|Teddy
|115
|In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra...
|Fri
|Le Jimbo
|156
|Russian lawmakers decriminalize some domestic v...
|Jan 27
|RUSSIANS BEAT KIDS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC