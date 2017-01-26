Russian police kill 3 suspected milit...

Russian police kill 3 suspected militants in North Caucasus

" Russian security forces have killed three suspected militants during a firefight in a volatile province of Russia's North Caucasus. A spokesman for the Russian Interior Ministry's branch in the province of Dagestan says that its forces surrounded a house in the town of Khasavyurt where the suspects were hiding on Sunday.

Russia

