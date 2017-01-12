Russian navy engage in highest level ...

Russian navy engage in highest level of activity for years

2 hrs ago

The Royal Navy is facing its greatest challenge from Russia in more than 25 years, the First Sea Lord has warned. Adml Sir Philip Jones told his sailors that the Navy was dealing with the highest level of activity from submarines and warships since the end of the Cold War.

