Russian navy engage in highest level of activity for years
The Royal Navy is facing its greatest challenge from Russia in more than 25 years, the First Sea Lord has warned. Adml Sir Philip Jones told his sailors that the Navy was dealing with the highest level of activity from submarines and warships since the end of the Cold War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|35 min
|romant
|5,257
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,209
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|2 hr
|Reply
|196
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|7 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|162
|Ukraine seeks 'clarity' from Canada on continua...
|12 hr
|CANADA LOVES UKRAINE
|1
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|13 hr
|George
|172
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|23 hr
|Tm Cln
|11,365
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC