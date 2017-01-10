Russian military ships step up activities in seas around Japan
According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the number of confirmed Russian military vessels sailing in those sea areas has been on the rise since 2006, when the Ground, Maritime and Air Self-Defense Forces began to be operated in an integrated manner. It is assumed that Russia aims to secure its influence in the Far East region.
