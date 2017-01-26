Russian lawmakers decriminalize some ...

Russian lawmakers decriminalize some domestic violence

There are 1 comment on the WLOX-TV Biloxi story from 15 hrs ago, titled Russian lawmakers decriminalize some domestic violence. In it, WLOX-TV Biloxi reports that:

Russian lawmakers vote at the State Duma in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The State Duma voted 380-3 Friday to eliminate criminal liability for battery on family members that doesn'... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RUSSIANS BEAT KIDS

Surrey, Canada

#1 7 hrs ago
There is widespread drunken violence and sexual abuse in this dying fascist Russia, and the courts would be swamped if every wife-beater and child-molester in all of fascist Russia were to be prosecuted. And with four out of five Russian parents on trial, how would they staff the courts.

Nope, better to just take a big swig of bath lotion and salute the shabby, flyshiht-speckled picture of a shirtless Fuhrer Putin taped to the grimy wall, and leer at your daughter.....so much easier, eh comrades?

Any wonder why Ukrainians want nothing more to do with the dying society and culture of Russia today?

Wonder no more.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 48 min Acts of War is a ... 459
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr sava 1,445
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 2 hr Reply 5,357
News In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra... 6 hr Le Jimbo 156
News Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the... 7 hr TRUMP LIES HE LIES 221
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 12 hr Useful Idiot POTUS 186
News November 7, 2016 14 hr Mato Bugic 113
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,611 • Total comments across all topics: 278,319,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC