There are on the WLOX-TV Biloxi story from 15 hrs ago, titled Russian lawmakers decriminalize some domestic violence. In it, WLOX-TV Biloxi reports that:

Russian lawmakers vote at the State Duma in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The State Duma voted 380-3 Friday to eliminate criminal liability for battery on family members that doesn'... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.