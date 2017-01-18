Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift...

Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U.S. adoptions.

There are 1 comment on the USA Today story from 16 hrs ago, titled Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U.S. adoptions.. In it, USA Today reports that:

Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U.S. adoptions. The remarks follow a European court ruling that Moscow must pay damages for abruptly halted adoptions in 2013.

just a guy i knew

#1 2 hrs ago
Russians kissing US a*s before Trump becomes president.
Russia

