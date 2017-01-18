Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U.S. adoptions.
There are 1 comment on the USA Today story from 16 hrs ago, titled Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U.S. adoptions.
Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U.S. adoptions. The remarks follow a European court ruling that Moscow must pay damages for abruptly halted adoptions in 2013.
#1 2 hrs ago
Russians kissing US a*s before Trump becomes president.
