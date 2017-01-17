Russian Interference In The 2016 Elec...

Russian Interference In The 2016 Election: What You Need To Know

Russia involved itself in the 2016 United States presidential election in order to at a minimum oppose the candidacy of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and possibly to also boost the campaign of Donald Trump. Russian president Vladimir Putin has held animosity towards Clinton for her role in the Obama administration, while Trump has been seen in Russia as much friendlier towards their regime.

