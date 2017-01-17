Russian Interference In The 2016 Election: What You Need To Know
Russia involved itself in the 2016 United States presidential election in order to at a minimum oppose the candidacy of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and possibly to also boost the campaign of Donald Trump. Russian president Vladimir Putin has held animosity towards Clinton for her role in the Obama administration, while Trump has been seen in Russia as much friendlier towards their regime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oliver Willis.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|Vladdy is DTs Daddy
|385
|Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World...
|3 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|6
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|romant
|5,279
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|5 hr
|Frogface Kate
|4
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|6 hr
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|3
|November 7, 2016
|8 hr
|Teddy
|76
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|10 hr
|George
|6,370
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC