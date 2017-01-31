Russian in the 1990s; The Spiritual F...

Russian in the 1990s; The Spiritual Failure by Vladimir Moss

These two conditions required the removal of two obstacles or spiritual mountains in the way of the building of God's Temple : the Moscow Patriarchate, that KGB-controlled mockery of an Orthodox church, enabling a true altar to be erected to the true God, and the ideology of democracy, enabling a truly autocratic monarchism to take its place. Let us look at what progress was made towards these goals in the 1990s.

Russia

