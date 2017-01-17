Russian firefighters save 150 pigs an...

Russian firefighters save 150 pigs and piglets from barn fire

A video posted by the Russian Emergency Ministry captures Russian firefighters saving about 150 pigs and piglets from a barn fire in Siberian village Tomsk. The fire started on January 20 when up to 200 pigs were on the farm.

