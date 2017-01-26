Russian envoy Alexander M Kadakin passes away14 min ago

New Delhi, Jan 26 Long-serving Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin passed away today after a brief illness aged 67, Russian embassy said here. "With deep regret and profound sorrow the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of India informs that Alexander Kadakin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of India, passed away on January 26 in one of New Delhi central hospitals after a brief illness.

