Russian Chocolate Factory Owned By Poroshenko To Close, Lay Off 700

A chocolate maker owned by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko announced on January 20 that it is planning to shut its factory in Russia for "economic and political reasons" and lay off 700 workers. The move came after a barrage of criticism in Kyiv questioning why Poroshenko, who made his fortune with his Roshen candy empire, was maintaining business activities in Russia while the two nations are in armed conflict.

