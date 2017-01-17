Russian Chocolate Factory Owned By Po...

Russian Chocolate Factory Owned By Poroshenko To Close, Lay Off 700

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

A chocolate maker owned by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko announced on January 20 that it is planning to shut its factory in Russia for "economic and political reasons" and lay off 700 workers. The move came after a barrage of criticism in Kyiv questioning why Poroshenko, who made his fortune with his Roshen candy empire, was maintaining business activities in Russia while the two nations are in armed conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra... 15 min NOM s Waffle House 47
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 44 min Hungarian 101 1,299
News Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World... 1 hr Trump your President 15
News US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi... 6 hr James 7
News November 7, 2016 7 hr Teddy 79
News Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US 8 hr Shinichiro Takizawa 6
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 14 hr Princess Teesha 402
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,109 • Total comments across all topics: 278,115,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC