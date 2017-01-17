Russian Cancellations: Preference For Boeing Or Airbus?
The Russian air travel market has been a plagued one. Lower oil prices halted growth of the Russian air travel market and even led to the demise of Transaero, the second largest airline in Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 min
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,258
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|52 min
|Taxed out
|368
|November 7, 2016
|2 hr
|Teddy
|71
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|4 hr
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|215
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,270
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|7 hr
|Tm Cln
|6,364
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|Tue
|LOCK HIM UP
|163
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC