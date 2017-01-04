Russian businesses to explore opportunities in Ghana
Leaders of Russian business and industries hope to strike corporate deals with local Ghanaian partners and strengthen economic cooperation in the region during the Russian-African Forum , scheduled for March 13 to 14 in Accra. Organizers of the the forum say the event would be arranged as "an exclusive business event where senior executives meet for high level negotiations and interaction in the headquarters of major industry players."
