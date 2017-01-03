Russian Broadcaster Upgrades with Law...

Russian Broadcaster Upgrades with Lawo Jan 03, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Pro Sound News

The All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company is currently undergoing the Russian Government program of regional TV infrastructure modernization. System integrator OKNO-TV in the Russian Federation developed a system design and, in 2014, implemented its solution into 37 TV stations around Russia, working in cooperation with other system integrators from Russia and the CIS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ... 10 min Tm Cln 59
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr PolakPotrafi 949
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 3 hr Dems R Dull Witted 71
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 3 hr PolakPotrafi 5,075
News War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha... 4 hr Retired SOF 173
News Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington 5 hr Obama is a criminal 31
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 5 hr Sorry Hill 300
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,809 • Total comments across all topics: 277,579,908

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC