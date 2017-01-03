Russian Broadcaster Upgrades with Lawo Jan 03, 2017
The All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company is currently undergoing the Russian Government program of regional TV infrastructure modernization. System integrator OKNO-TV in the Russian Federation developed a system design and, in 2014, implemented its solution into 37 TV stations around Russia, working in cooperation with other system integrators from Russia and the CIS.
