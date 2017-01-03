Russia will do just fine if oil prices stay low
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin smiles, with his face smeared with crude oil, during a visit to a Lukoil oil platform in the Caspian Sea near Astrakhan April 28, 2010. Budget deficit is a fascinating thing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Orthodox Church Blesses Weapons?
|2 hr
|Orthodox Christian
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|2 hr
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|November 7, 2016
|2 hr
|Hungarian 101
|58
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|3 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,126
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 hr
|Teddy
|1,025
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|6 hr
|Despised
|30
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|10 hr
|James
|65
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC