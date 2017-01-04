Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It ...

Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Afford To Fight

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Russian troops stand after a training exercise in the village of Nikinci, west from Belgrade, November 14, 2014. Russian soldiers parachuted into open fields Russian troops stand after a training exercise in the village of Nikinci, west from Belgrade, November 14, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 3 min Sorry Hill 310
News War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha... 25 min Twizzler9793 177
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 1 hr Cuddles6201 93
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr PolakPotrafi 969
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 2 hr Reply 5,107
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 3 hr The Real Donald T... 14
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 4 hr o see the light 61
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,440 • Total comments across all topics: 277,610,815

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC