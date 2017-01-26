Russia Urged To Drop Charges Against Crimean Journalist

Mykola Semena was initially detained in April over an article expressing the view that Crimea should be returned to Ukraine, and then released but ordered not to leave the peninsula. Human rights advocates and European lawmakers are calling on Russia to drop criminal charges against Mykola Semena, an RFE/RL contributor who is accused of separatism in a case supporters say is aimed at silencing criticism of Moscow's seizure of Crimea from Ukraine.

