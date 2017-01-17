Russia, Turkey hit ISIL in first join...

Russia, Turkey hit ISIL in first joint air operation in Syria's al-Bab: Report

20 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Russian and Turkish warplanes hit Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant targets in al-Bab on Jan. 18 in what is the first such joint operation featuring both countries' air forces, the Russian Interfax news agency has reported. The chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, Sergey Rudskoy, said nine Russian aircraft, consisting of four Su-24Ms, four Su-25s and one bomber Su-34, as well as eight Turkish fighter jets, four F-16s and four F-4s, participated in the first joint air strike.

Russia

