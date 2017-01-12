Russia to decriminalise some forms of domestic violence to preserve 'tradition of parental author...
There are 2 comments on the Independent.ie story from 20 hrs ago, titled Russia to decriminalise some forms of domestic violence to preserve 'tradition of parental author.... In it, Independent.ie reports that:
Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS http://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/russia-to-decriminalise-some-forms-of-domestic-violence-to-preserve-tradition-of-parental-authority-35365024.html Ultra-conservative MP Yelena Mizulina is introducing the bill and said people should not be jailed and criminalised "for a slap". "In Russian traditional family culture parent-child relationships are built on the authority of the parents' power... The laws should support that family tradition," the politician told the Moscow Times.
Surrey, Canada
#1 15 hrs ago
Yes, a crude and backwards society, built on lies and plagued by corruption, AIDS, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, and rampant drug addiction needs to find shallow excuses for the brutality and primitive drunken violence that dominates every Russian family.
Rather than trying to improve things, just claim your barbarism is "traditional", and get back to the important business of swilling paint thinner.
Canada
#2 13 hrs ago
"Novaya Gazeta Olga Bobrova has said that domestic violence is "a normal way of life" in Russia. It is also documented that alcohol is a major contributing factor."
Yes, when you live in a dying fascist wasteland like barbaric Nazi Russia, such primitive violence against women and children is "normal"!
