Russia to decriminalise some forms of...

Russia to decriminalise some forms of domestic violence to preserve 'tradition of parental author...

There are 2 comments on the Independent.ie story from 20 hrs ago, titled Russia to decriminalise some forms of domestic violence to preserve 'tradition of parental author.... In it, Independent.ie reports that:

Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS http://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/russia-to-decriminalise-some-forms-of-domestic-violence-to-preserve-tradition-of-parental-authority-35365024.html Ultra-conservative MP Yelena Mizulina is introducing the bill and said people should not be jailed and criminalised "for a slap". "In Russian traditional family culture parent-child relationships are built on the authority of the parents' power... The laws should support that family tradition," the politician told the Moscow Times.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RUSSKIs BEAT KIDS

Surrey, Canada

#1 15 hrs ago
Yes, a crude and backwards society, built on lies and plagued by corruption, AIDS, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, and rampant drug addiction needs to find shallow excuses for the brutality and primitive drunken violence that dominates every Russian family.

Rather than trying to improve things, just claim your barbarism is "traditional", and get back to the important business of swilling paint thinner.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RUSSIANS ABUSE KIDS

Canada

#2 13 hrs ago
"Novaya Gazeta Olga Bobrova has said that domestic violence is "a normal way of life" in Russia. It is also documented that alcohol is a major contributing factor."

Yes, when you live in a dying fascist wasteland like barbaric Nazi Russia, such primitive violence against women and children is "normal"!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha... 15 min Crush8192 200
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 2 hr Tm Cln 5,214
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 2 hr Jemz1115 100
News November 7, 2016 3 hr Lips5152 67
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 9 hr Strahd 1,149
News Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia... 13 hr Golden Shower POTUS 3
News 'Pulp fiction': Russia denies - compromising ma... 13 hr Lawrence Wolf 29
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,188 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC