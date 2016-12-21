Russia: Talking war in times of econo...

Russia: Talking war in times of economic crisis

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Jazeera

When the sanctions hit Russia in 2014 and Moscow responded with a trade boycott, Irina found it funny that people started obsessing about the disappearance of gourmet cheese from stores. The 32-year-old education researcher, who asked that only her first name be used, says she didn't feel the effect of the sanctions either in her everyday life, or in her cheese-buying habits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 10 min Commies be gone 39
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr reality 921
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 2 hr Squach 288
News US releases detailed look at Russia's election ... 8 hr Stars8003 18
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 9 hr Tm Cln 5,062
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 11 hr Cordwainer Trout 4
News Trump's praise of Putin could signal a new day ... 11 hr Sweetz7083 9
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,796 • Total comments across all topics: 277,533,346

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC