Russia: Talking war in times of economic crisis
When the sanctions hit Russia in 2014 and Moscow responded with a trade boycott, Irina found it funny that people started obsessing about the disappearance of gourmet cheese from stores. The 32-year-old education researcher, who asked that only her first name be used, says she didn't feel the effect of the sanctions either in her everyday life, or in her cheese-buying habits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|10 min
|Commies be gone
|39
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|reality
|921
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 hr
|Squach
|288
|US releases detailed look at Russia's election ...
|8 hr
|Stars8003
|18
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|9 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,062
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|11 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Trump's praise of Putin could signal a new day ...
|11 hr
|Sweetz7083
|9
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC