Russia seeks another Mediterranean naval base in Libya

In recent months, Russia has been ramping up its involvement in the Libyan sociopolitical crisis, which has been ongoing since the removal of its ruler, Muammar Qaddafi. Russia has been strengthening its ties with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who heads the LNA , one of the many military militias operating in Libya, and opposes the country's official government.

