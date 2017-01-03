Russia says has begun drawdown of forces in Syria
Russia has begun a drawdown of its military forces in Syria, news agencies quoted the head of the Russian General Staff as saying on Friday. "In accordance with the decision of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, the Russian Defense Ministry is beginning to reduce its armed forces deployment in Syria," TASS news agency quoted Valery Gerasimov as saying.
