Russia Sanctions Explained: A Look at What Trump Could Roll Back
Executive Director Steph Black says they are... -- The wife of the gunman who carried out a mass shooting an Orlando, Florida, nightclub was arrested by the FBI Monday in San Francisco, the FBI and her lawye... -- President-elect Donald Trump floated the idea over the weekend of a new negotiation with Russia that would involve rolling back President Obama's crippling economi... The new requirements for the Veterinary Feed Directive were officially in effect as of January first, but not without misconceptions.
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|13 min
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|201
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|28 min
|OCCUPIED CRIMEA
|1,222
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,264
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|2 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|163
|Ukraine seeks 'clarity' from Canada on continua...
|Mon
|CANADA LOVES UKRAINE
|1
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|Mon
|George
|172
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|Sun
|Tm Cln
|11,365
