Russia PM calls idea US will lift san...

Russia PM calls idea US will lift sanctions soon 'illusion'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev gestures as he speaks during a congress of United Russia Party in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Medvedev says sanctions on Russia are set to remain in place "for a long time" despite expectations the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president will lead to a thaw in relations between Washington and Moscow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No match for Vlad: Putin's war-ready Russia can... 7 min Cassandra_ 1
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 9 min Cassandra_ 5,289
News In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra... 42 min 16 TEEN SHOTS 116
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 57 min SobieskiSavedEurope 1,343
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 1 hr True Judgment 168
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 3 hr Cassandra_ 6,377
News US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi... 3 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 8
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,590 • Total comments across all topics: 278,159,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC