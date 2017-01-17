Russia PM calls idea US will lift sanctions soon 'illusion'
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev gestures as he speaks during a congress of United Russia Party in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Medvedev says sanctions on Russia are set to remain in place "for a long time" despite expectations the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president will lead to a thaw in relations between Washington and Moscow.
