Russia May Take Measures In Connectio...

Russia May Take Measures In Connection With Partial Abolishment Of Visa Regime By Belarus

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

The measures can be taken to prevent foreigners who "cause concern" from getting into the territory of the Russian Federation. Russia may take measures after the partial abolishment of the visa regime for the citizens of 80 countries by Belarus, to prevent the citizens of the countries that "cause alert" from getting into the territory of the Russian Federation, Executive Manager of the Association of Travel Companies of Russia Maja Lomidze believes, RIA Novosti reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 4 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,146
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 4 hr UKRAINE in NATO 138
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 4 hr Strahd 1,092
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 7 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 330
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Mon NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Russians Wish They Were Back in the USSR Mon PUTIN SUCH A FAILURE 1
fraud waste abuse cheating usa style great ann... Mon PSYCHOLOGIST 1
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,218 • Total comments across all topics: 277,790,760

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC