Russia May Take Measures In Connection With Partial Abolishment Of Visa Regime By Belarus

The measures can be taken to prevent foreigners who "cause concern" from getting into the territory of the Russian Federation. Russia may take measures after the partial abolishment of the visa regime for the citizens of 80 countries by Belarus, to prevent the citizens of the countries that "cause alert" from getting into the territory of the Russian Federation, Executive Manager of the Association of Travel Companies of Russia Maja Lomidze believes, RIA Novosti reports.

