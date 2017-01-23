Russia leaks video of intercontinenta...

Russia leaks video of intercontinental ballistic missile test

22 min ago Read more: WAAY

In a highly unusual move, the Russian Ministry of Defense has leaked video of the test of an RS-12 Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile . In a statement, the Ministry of Defense said that "the warhead of the missile has engaged the conditional target located at the Kamchatka range" and that a "check of flight tactic characteristics of the intercontinental ballistic missile was the goal of the launch."

Russia

