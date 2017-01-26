Russia Is Set To Launch Its Quietest ...

Russia Is Set To Launch Its Quietest Submarine Yet

The fourth Yasen- class submarine, the Krasnoyarsk , has passed critical tests of its structures and pressure hull, according to Russia's TASS news agency. It's supposed to be the most quiet nuclear-powered attack sub ever to enter the Russian fleet.

Russia

