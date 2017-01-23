Russia expected to sell Klondike gold deposit cheap amid sanctions - sources

Russia is expected to sell discounted rights to one of the world's largest untapped gold deposits this week to a joint venture of miner Polyus and a state conglomerate, industry sources and analysts said, after sanctions and restrictions discouraged other bidders. The starting price in the Jan. 26 auction of the Sukhoi Log deposit is $145 million, valuing gold there at $2 per ounce, around 10 times cheaper than deposits of a similar size elsewhere in the world, according to one analyst.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.