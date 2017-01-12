Russia Developing Khishchnik High-Speed Underwater Missile

The Elektropribor Design Bureau in Saratov is developing a high-speed torpedo dubbed Khishchnik and designed to replace the Shkval, expert Vladimir Tuchkov writes in an article with the Svobodnaya Pressa online news agency. The blog of the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies has reported that Elektropribor is soon to complete the development of a sophisticated high-speed torpedo.

