Russia Charges Crimean Tatar Official With Undermining Territorial Integrity

Russia's Federal Security Service has filed extremism charges against a leading Crimean Tatar official in the annexed Ukrainian region of Crimea. Officials announced on January 30 that Ilma Umerov, deputy chairman of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis, the community's top executive organ, has been charged with "actions aimed at violating the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation."

Russia

