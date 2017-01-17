Russia Celebrates on the Eve of Donald Trump's Inauguration
At a newly opened nightclub in the heart of Moscow, revelers celebrated on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration. On Friday, Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, and many Russians hope his presidency will usher in a new era of improved relations between the two countries.
