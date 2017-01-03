Reid: FBI director's letter cost Demo...

Reid: FBI director's letter cost Democrats the election, Senate

12 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid said Monday FBI Director James Comey was "heavily involved as a partisan" in the weeks leading up to the election and that Comey's actions handed the presidency to Donald Trump. The retiring Nevada Democrat said Democrats "would have won the majority in the Senate and would have won the presidency but for Comey."

