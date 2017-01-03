Reid: FBI director's letter cost Democrats the election, Senate
Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid said Monday FBI Director James Comey was "heavily involved as a partisan" in the weeks leading up to the election and that Comey's actions handed the presidency to Donald Trump. The retiring Nevada Democrat said Democrats "would have won the majority in the Senate and would have won the presidency but for Comey."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|12 min
|Reply
|5,089
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|12 min
|PolakPotrafi
|957
|No, Putin didn't hack our power grid: Journalis...
|14 min
|USA Today
|2
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|34 min
|George
|73
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|35 min
|George
|14
|Russian warships visit Philippines; admiral sug...
|4 hr
|Dan
|1
|Intramural GOP Strife Over Russia? Not So Fast ...
|9 hr
|Truffles5450
|2
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC