Putin's Russia in biggest Arctic military push since Soviet fall
The nuclear icebreaker Lenin, the pride and joy of the Soviet Union's Arctic great game, lies at perpetual anchor in the frigid water here. A relic of the Cold War, it is now a museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|47 min
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,493
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|48 min
|Tm Cln
|5,371
|RUSSlAN FKN COMMIES==>>COLLABORATE WITH TURKOMO...
|12 hr
|RUSSIAN TRAITORS
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|20 hr
|Chissinbop
|468
|November 7, 2016
|Sun
|Teddy
|115
|In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra...
|Fri
|Le Jimbo
|156
|Russian lawmakers decriminalize some domestic v...
|Jan 27
|RUSSIANS BEAT KIDS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC