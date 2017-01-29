Putin call a - significant start' to better US-Russia ties: White House

President Donald Trump's White House hailed Saturday his call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a "significant start" to better ties between Washington and Moscow, whose relations have plunged to lows not seen since the Cold War. This combination of pictures created on December 30, 2016 shows a file photo taken on December 28, 2016 of US President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida; and a file photo taken on December 23, 2016, of Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking in Moscow./ AFP PHOTO / DON EMMERT AND Natalia KOLESNIKOVA During the hour-long conversation, which the White House billed as a "congratulatory call" from Putin, the pair discussed cooperation against the Islamic State group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.