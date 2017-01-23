Putin allies propose easing penalty for domestic violence
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting with his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, January 17, 2017. President Vladimir Putin's allies have passed a preliminary draft bill in Russia's parliament that would ease some penalties for domestic violence, which supporters say would keep the state from meddling in the home but critics say would encourage abuse.
