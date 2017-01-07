President Duterte tours Russian ship;...

President Duterte tours Russian ship; envoy cites readiness to supply weapons

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

President Duterte moved to enhance the country's ties with Russia with a visit to a Russian anti-submarine destroyer docked at the Manila port yesterday. The President emerged from his holiday break to take a tour of the ship Admiral Tributs, which is on a five-day goodwill visit to the Philippines along with the large sea tanker Boris Butoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha... 3 min Pres Mr Donald J ... 191
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 35 min Pro Ukraine_ 985
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 46 min Sorry Hill 311
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 53 min TRUMP PUTINs POODLE 101
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,123
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 3 hr George 16
News When It Comes To Russia, So Far Donald Trump Mo... 22 hr TRUMP BENDS OVER 1
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,075 • Total comments across all topics: 277,658,426

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC