President Duterte tours Russian ship; envoy cites readiness to supply weapons
President Duterte moved to enhance the country's ties with Russia with a visit to a Russian anti-submarine destroyer docked at the Manila port yesterday. The President emerged from his holiday break to take a tour of the ship Admiral Tributs, which is on a five-day goodwill visit to the Philippines along with the large sea tanker Boris Butoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|3 min
|Pres Mr Donald J ...
|191
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|35 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|985
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|46 min
|Sorry Hill
|311
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|53 min
|TRUMP PUTINs POODLE
|101
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,123
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|3 hr
|George
|16
|When It Comes To Russia, So Far Donald Trump Mo...
|22 hr
|TRUMP BENDS OVER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC