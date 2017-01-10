Osce MG calls on Armenia to return Azerbaijani soldier's body
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group , released the statement, OSCE website reported. Armenian Armed Forces are still holding the body of an Azerbaijan serviceman killed in the fighting, said in the statement.
