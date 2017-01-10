Osce MG calls on Armenia to return Azerbaijani soldier's body

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group , released the statement, OSCE website reported. Armenian Armed Forces are still holding the body of an Azerbaijan serviceman killed in the fighting, said in the statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.