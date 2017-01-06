On Whitewashing Russia: Power-worship...

On Whitewashing Russia: Power-worshippers Only See Black-and-White

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Counterpunch

In Christopher Buckley's book, They Eat Puppies, Don't They? , an executive of a defense contractor describes his vision of the general population in the Middle East: "Look here, we're talking about a part of the world where one-third of the so-called general public are in their kitchens making IEDs to kill American soldiers. Another third are on the Internet recruiting suicide bombers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha... 1 hr Treat959 196
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 2 hr Squirtzzz2572 317
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 2 hr Cakez1200 104
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 6 hr George 5,124
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 6 hr George 986
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 10 hr George 16
News When It Comes To Russia, So Far Donald Trump Mo... Thu TRUMP BENDS OVER 1
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,856 • Total comments across all topics: 277,669,019

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC