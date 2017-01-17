No match for Vlad: Putin's war-ready Russia can 'DESTROY British Army by tea time'
There are 1 comment on the Daily Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled No match for Vlad: Putin's war-ready Russia can 'DESTROY British Army by tea time'. In it, Daily Star reports that:
An army think-tank claims that years of budget cuts mean Britain's ability to remain an effective fighting force has been "effectively removed". Russian Marines attached to the Admiral Tributs anti-submarine ship put on a terrifying display during a rare stop in Manila.
Since: Jan 10
16,131
California USA
#1 4 hrs ago
That's what happens when you rely on NATO aka the American taxpayer!
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|Cassandra_
|5,294
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,379
|Russia PM calls idea US will lift sanctions soo...
|4 hr
|Cassandra_
|1
|In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra...
|5 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|116
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|5 hr
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,343
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|6 hr
|True Judgment
|168
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|8 hr
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|8
