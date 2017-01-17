No match for Vlad: Putin's war-ready ...

No match for Vlad: Putin's war-ready Russia can 'DESTROY British Army by tea time'

There are 1 comment on the Daily Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled No match for Vlad: Putin's war-ready Russia can 'DESTROY British Army by tea time'. In it, Daily Star reports that:

An army think-tank claims that years of budget cuts mean Britain's ability to remain an effective fighting force has been "effectively removed". Russian Marines attached to the Admiral Tributs anti-submarine ship put on a terrifying display during a rare stop in Manila.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Cassandra_

Since: Jan 10

16,131

California USA

#1 4 hrs ago
That's what happens when you rely on NATO aka the American taxpayer!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 2 hr Cassandra_ 5,294
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 2 hr Cassandra_ 6,379
News Russia PM calls idea US will lift sanctions soo... 4 hr Cassandra_ 1
News In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra... 5 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 116
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 5 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 1,343
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 6 hr True Judgment 168
News US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi... 8 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 8
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,496 • Total comments across all topics: 278,164,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC