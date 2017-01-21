NBC: Trump 'Caused Global Alarm,' Only Russia Is Partying
The day after Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States, NBC News stoked fears for the next four years by hyping protests from around the world and portrayed Russia as the only country celebrating. " Protests not only taking place here in the United States but around the world as well, from Tokyo to Berlin to Manila, and London as well, " announced co-anchor Craig Melvin Saturday on Today , leading into a ridiculous report by chief global correspondent Bill Neely .
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|18 min
|Hungarian 101
|1,316
|November 7, 2016
|1 hr
|Mark Williams
|82
|In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra...
|8 hr
|shot first whites
|90
|Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World...
|9 hr
|Trump your President
|22
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|10 hr
|QueBlack n proud
|409
|Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US
|10 hr
|xxxxxxxxx
|11
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|14 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,284
