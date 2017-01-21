NBC: Trump 'Caused Global Alarm,' Onl...

NBC: Trump 'Caused Global Alarm,' Only Russia Is Partying

14 hrs ago Read more: NewsBusters.org

The day after Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States, NBC News stoked fears for the next four years by hyping protests from around the world and portrayed Russia as the only country celebrating. " Protests not only taking place here in the United States but around the world as well, from Tokyo to Berlin to Manila, and London as well, " announced co-anchor Craig Melvin Saturday on Today , leading into a ridiculous report by chief global correspondent Bill Neely .

Russia

