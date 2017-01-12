Muted reaction in Russia to Trump's talk of nuclear arms cut
In this Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Trump says his team will have a "full report on hacking within 90 days," and is again dismissing as fake a document alleging Russia has damaging information about him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|1 hr
|Candiez8715
|197
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|3 hr
|romant
|5,257
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|5 hr
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,209
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|11 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|162
|Ukraine seeks 'clarity' from Canada on continua...
|15 hr
|CANADA LOVES UKRAINE
|1
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|16 hr
|George
|172
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|Sun
|Tm Cln
|11,365
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC