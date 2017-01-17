Moscow nightclub hosts early inauguration party for Trump

Entertainer Willi Tokarev, center, an 82-year-old Russian emigre to the U.S. appears during a nightclub party entitled "Trumplissimo America!" in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Twenty-four hours before Donald Trump is to be sworn in as president of the United States, people gathered at a Moscow nightclub to celebrate his inauguration.

