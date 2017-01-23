Memo to Congress: On Alleged Russian Hacking, Put up or Shut Up
's ascension to the White House hangs one question above all others: was the United States attacked by a foreign power, in this case, the Russian Federation? The allegation is that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the Russian hacking and influence operation to target the 2016 American presidential election for the benefit of now-Commander-in-Chief Donald J. Trump. That's what the CIA, NSA, and FBI want us all to believe, based on the joint report they issued on Jan. 6. But as I have noted elsewhere , that report contained exactly zero declassified intelligence to back up the claim.
