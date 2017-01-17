McDonald's Turns Up Heat in Russia

McDonald's Turns Up Heat in Russia

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

TOMSK, Russia-Outside the new McDonald's on Red Army Street in the Siberian town of Tomsk, a billboard throws down a challenge: "KFC. Opening soon."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra... 2 min Mikey 23
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 8 min SobieskiSavedEurope 1,266
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 1 hr Frogface Kate 164
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 2 hr romant 5,281
News Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US 3 hr Fascist Nazi Ukraine 6
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 3 hr Back in the USSR 400
News Russian political elites revel in Trump's inaug... 4 hr Mikey 6
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,059 • Total comments across all topics: 278,097,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC