Lowest temperatures in decades in parts of eastern Europe
Hundreds of migrants are sleeping rough in parks and make-shift shelters in the Serbian capital in freezing temperatur... . Smoke rises from chimneys during a freezing winter morning in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senators join forces on legislation to punish R...
|2 min
|Flowerz2862
|2
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|1 hr
|Sparks1567
|45
|'Pulp fiction': Russia denies - compromising ma...
|3 hr
|berklee
|9
|'Pulp fiction': Russia denies 'compromising mat...
|4 hr
|Heartz1453
|26
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 hr
|Cookie8739
|339
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|5 hr
|Nipz6584
|153
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|Reply
|5,155
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC