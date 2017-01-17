Lithuania to build fence on border wi...

Lithuania to build fence on border with Russia's Kaliningrad

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Lithuania has announced it will begin construction on a fence on its border with Kaliningrad, the small Russian exclave bordering the Baltic Sea. The 130-kilometer barrier will stand 2.5 meters tall and will include electronic surveillance systems and drones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Teddy 1,238
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 2 hr West 11th 353
News Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the... 3 hr Trump your President 211
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 4 hr Tm Cln 5,266
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 11 hr LOCK HIM UP 163
News Ukraine seeks 'clarity' from Canada on continua... Mon CANADA LOVES UKRAINE 1
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... Mon George 172
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,374 • Total comments across all topics: 278,006,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC