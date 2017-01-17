Lithuania to build fence on border with Russia's Kaliningrad
" Lithuania has announced it will begin construction on a fence on its border with Kaliningrad, the small Russian exclave bordering the Baltic Sea. The 130-kilometer barrier will stand 2.5 meters tall and will include electronic surveillance systems and drones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Teddy
|1,238
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 hr
|West 11th
|353
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|3 hr
|Trump your President
|211
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,266
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|11 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|163
|Ukraine seeks 'clarity' from Canada on continua...
|Mon
|CANADA LOVES UKRAINE
|1
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|Mon
|George
|172
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC