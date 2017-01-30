Lifting Russia sanctions won't be beneficial to all
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, Russian cheesemaker Oleg Sirota puts a bucket on top a snowman in Istra district, about 80 kilometers outside Moscow, Russia. Sirota is one of Russia's winners from international sanctions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Enter
|6,396
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 hr
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,524
|RUSSlAN FKN COMMIES==>>COLLABORATE WITH TURKOMO...
|4 hr
|Reply
|2
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|8 hr
|romant
|5,375
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Sun
|Chissinbop
|468
|November 7, 2016
|Sun
|Teddy
|115
|In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra...
|Jan 27
|Le Jimbo
|156
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC