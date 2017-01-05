Legendary Russian Actor Ernst Zorin t...

Legendary Russian Actor Ernst Zorin to Star in Swan Song at New York Chekhov Festival

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Back by popular demand, renowned Russian stage director Aleksey Burago and The Russian Arts Theater and Studio present Anton Chekhov 's Swan Song, a comedy performed in Russian by legendary actors Ernst Zorin and Gala Orlovsky , with live music performed by actress and pianist Di Zhu . Featured as part of the first annual New York Chekhov Festival, this limited engagement begins on Monday, March 27th and plays four evenings only.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 33 min George 97
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 36 min George 17
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 39 min George 5,120
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 11 hr Sweetz7083 63
News When It Comes To Russia, So Far Donald Trump Mo... 11 hr Popz7778 2
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 13 hr PolakPotrafi 984
News War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha... 14 hr Nipz6584 184
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,213 • Total comments across all topics: 277,654,243

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC