Legendary Russian Actor Ernst Zorin to Star in Swan Song at New York Chekhov Festival

Back by popular demand, renowned Russian stage director Aleksey Burago and The Russian Arts Theater and Studio present Anton Chekhov 's Swan Song, a comedy performed in Russian by legendary actors Ernst Zorin and Gala Orlovsky , with live music performed by actress and pianist Di Zhu . Featured as part of the first annual New York Chekhov Festival, this limited engagement begins on Monday, March 27th and plays four evenings only.

