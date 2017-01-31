Kremlin says Putin and Trump could meet before G20 in July
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, January 17, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump , joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|46 min
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,385
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Strahd
|1,547
|Russia to decriminalize some forms of domestic ...
|4 hr
|RUSSIANS BEAT KIDS
|3
|In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra...
|4 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|157
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 hr
|ACT of WAR
|470
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|George
|6,397
|RUSSlAN FKN COMMIES==>>COLLABORATE WITH TURKOMO...
|20 hr
|Reply
|2
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC